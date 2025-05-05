Left Menu

Supreme Court Labels Bitcoin Trading as Modern Hawala

The Supreme Court of India compared Bitcoin trading to a refined form of Hawala due to the lack of a clear regulatory regime. This remark surfaced during a bail hearing for Shailesh Babulal Bhatt, arrested for alleged illegal Bitcoin trade, questioning the legitimacy of cryptocurrency transactions in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2025 22:04 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 22:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court of India, on Monday, drew parallels between Bitcoin trading and Hawala operations. This comparison stems from the ongoing absence of a definitive regulatory framework from the Centre concerning virtual currency.

The hearing, concerning Shailesh Babulal Bhatt's bail application, unveiled these remarks, where a judicial bench referred to the enforcement lacunae. The bench highlighted two years of requesting a clarification on cryptocurrency regulations, with no significant updates from the Centre.

The discourse also involved Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing Bhatt. Despite the quashing of a Reserve Bank of India circular by the apex court, which implied trading was not illegitimate, Rohatgi argued Bhatt's arrest was unwarranted. The state and the Enforcement Directorate have been given a 10-day window to respond, with a follow-up hearing scheduled for May 19.

(With inputs from agencies.)

