Visionary Push for Air Travel Access: Airports Approved for Kota and Puri

In a significant move to bolster regional air infrastructure and improve last-mile connectivity across India, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has granted in-principle approval for the establishment of two Greenfield airports—one in Kota, Rajasthan, and the other in Puri, Odisha. The announcement, made on May 5, 2025, by Union Minister of Civil Aviation Shri Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapu, marks a strategic initiative under the visionary guidance of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

This step aligns with the Government’s broader commitment to ensuring equitable development across regions and making air travel accessible, affordable, and inclusive for all citizens.

Kota: A Long-Awaited Gateway to Central Rajasthan

The announcement of a Greenfield airport in Kota has been received with enthusiasm, particularly due to the prolonged public demand and advocacy spearheaded by Shri Om Birla, Speaker of the Lok Sabha and MP from Kota-Bundi. His sustained efforts and regular dialogue with the Ministry of Civil Aviation played a vital role in securing this approval.

Kota, often referred to as India’s coaching capital, attracts hundreds of thousands of students every year from all over the country. Apart from being an educational hub, the city is also an emerging industrial center, especially in the Hadoti region, comprising Bundi, Baran, Jhalawar, and Kota districts.

The upcoming airport is expected to:

Facilitate smoother access for students, industrialists, and tourists.

Reduce dependency on distant airports such as Jaipur or Udaipur.

Boost investments in education, manufacturing, and small-scale industries.

Enable direct domestic and potentially international air connectivity in the near future.

The development is poised to catalyze economic activity and improve the region's integration into national logistics and mobility networks.

Puri: Enhancing Pilgrimage and Coastal Tourism Potential

Simultaneously, the Ministry has approved the establishment of a Greenfield airport in Puri, one of India’s most revered pilgrimage destinations and home to the world-famous Jagannath Temple. Every year, millions of devotees visit Puri, especially during the annual Rath Yatra, creating a significant demand for better transport infrastructure.

The airport in Puri aims to:

Reduce travel time for pilgrims and international tourists.

Strengthen tourism infrastructure , especially in Eastern India.

Improve accessibility to nearby attractions such as Konark Sun Temple and Chilika Lake .

Stimulate regional employment opportunities and boost local hospitality businesses.

By improving direct connectivity to key metros like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata, the airport will transform the regional economy and uplift the tourism ecosystem.

Strategic Implications and Future Outlook

Both airports fall under the Greenfield Airport Policy, allowing development on new sites without any constraints from existing infrastructure. The in-principle approvals pave the way for detailed project reports, land acquisition, environmental clearances, and financial structuring—steps that are expected to gain momentum over the coming months.

These projects reflect the Central Government’s broader UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) scheme, which emphasizes regional connectivity through subsidized air routes and infrastructure upgrades in underserved areas.

The dual airport announcements signify:

The Government’s unwavering focus on inclusive infrastructure development .

An important step toward balancing regional disparities in air transport .

Alignment with India’s vision of becoming a $5 trillion economy, backed by world-class logistics and mobility frameworks.

The in-principle approval of Greenfield airports in Kota and Puri is more than a policy decision—it’s a strategic investment in India’s future. It not only acknowledges the growing aspirations of millions but also equips the regions with infrastructure that can serve as springboards for economic and social progress.

As these projects advance into the implementation phase, they will redefine accessibility, stimulate regional economies, and solidify India’s trajectory toward equitable and sustainable development.