Arrest Made in Communal Disharmony Case Targeting Karnataka CM

Sampath Salian, a youth from Karkala employed at Bengaluru's Home Guard office, was arrested on allegations of posting a provocative social media message targeting Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

His message was perceived to incite communal tension, leading to a complaint filed by Suraj Kukkundoor in Karkala. The police promptly registered a case under Section 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Salian has been remanded in judicial custody for 14 days, with investigations continuing to delve deeper into the intent and potential reach of his actions.

