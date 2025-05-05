Left Menu

Arrest Made in Communal Disharmony Case Targeting Karnataka CM

A youth named Sampath Salian was arrested for allegedly posting a divisive message on Instagram aimed at Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. This message was seen as an attempt to incite communal disharmony. After a complaint, police tracked and arrested him, with further investigations ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Udupi | Updated: 05-05-2025 22:42 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 22:42 IST
Arrest Made in Communal Disharmony Case Targeting Karnataka CM
youth
  • Country:
  • India

Sampath Salian, a youth from Karkala employed at Bengaluru's Home Guard office, was arrested on allegations of posting a provocative social media message targeting Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

His message was perceived to incite communal tension, leading to a complaint filed by Suraj Kukkundoor in Karkala. The police promptly registered a case under Section 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Salian has been remanded in judicial custody for 14 days, with investigations continuing to delve deeper into the intent and potential reach of his actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025