Arrest Made in Communal Disharmony Case Targeting Karnataka CM
A youth named Sampath Salian was arrested for allegedly posting a divisive message on Instagram aimed at Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. This message was seen as an attempt to incite communal disharmony. After a complaint, police tracked and arrested him, with further investigations ongoing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Udupi | Updated: 05-05-2025 22:42 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 22:42 IST
Sampath Salian, a youth from Karkala employed at Bengaluru's Home Guard office, was arrested on allegations of posting a provocative social media message targeting Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.
His message was perceived to incite communal tension, leading to a complaint filed by Suraj Kukkundoor in Karkala. The police promptly registered a case under Section 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
Salian has been remanded in judicial custody for 14 days, with investigations continuing to delve deeper into the intent and potential reach of his actions.
