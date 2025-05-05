Left Menu

Parliamentary Panel Demands Action Against Social Media Threats Post-Pahalgam Attack

A parliamentary panel, led by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, has requested details from government ministries on the actions against social media entities promoting national discord after the Pahalgam attack. Some committee members, like MP Saket Gokhale, contest the panel’s stance, highlighting procedural discrepancies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2025 22:54 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 22:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A parliamentary panel, under the leadership of BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, has sought detailed reports from government ministries on actions planned against social media platforms accused of threatening national security following the Pahalgam terror incident.

The Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology has pointed fingers at certain social media influencers and platforms for stoking potential violence, urging ministries to consider enacting bans under the IT Act 2000 and related guidelines.

Controversy surrounds the committee's communication, with Trinamool Congress MP Saket Gokhale refuting claims, stating no such official notice has been issued, emphasizing the necessity for procedural adherence and committee consensus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

