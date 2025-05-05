Parliamentary Panel Demands Action Against Social Media Threats Post-Pahalgam Attack

A parliamentary panel, under the leadership of BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, has sought detailed reports from government ministries on actions planned against social media platforms accused of threatening national security following the Pahalgam terror incident.

The Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology has pointed fingers at certain social media influencers and platforms for stoking potential violence, urging ministries to consider enacting bans under the IT Act 2000 and related guidelines.

Controversy surrounds the committee's communication, with Trinamool Congress MP Saket Gokhale refuting claims, stating no such official notice has been issued, emphasizing the necessity for procedural adherence and committee consensus.

(With inputs from agencies.)