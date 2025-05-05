Left Menu

Tragedy at Sea: Search for Missing After Boat Capsizes

At least three people drowned and several others are missing after a small boat capsized off the coast of San Diego. The U.S. Coast Guard continues to search for nine missing individuals, including possibly one or two children, as rescue efforts intensify.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-05-2025 23:12 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 23:12 IST
Tragedy at Sea: Search for Missing After Boat Capsizes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Authorities reported that at least three individuals drowned after a small boat overturned in the Pacific Ocean north of San Diego. The U.S. Coast Guard is currently conducting a search operation for nine missing people. Survivor accounts indicated a total of 18 people were aboard the ill-fated skiff when it capsized in the surf.

Rescue efforts are focusing on the area near Del Mar, California, approximately 20 miles north of San Diego. The capsized vessel was discovered on the beach around 6:30 a.m. PDT. First responders were informed that among the missing may be one or two children, as confirmed by Coast Guard spokesperson Hunter Schnabel.

As of yet, there has been no immediate response for comments from the U.S. Coast Guard or the Encinitas Fire Department regarding the ongoing search operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

