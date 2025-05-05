Outcry Over Safety Threats in Odisha Tribal Schools

The Opposition BJD in Odisha has sounded an alarm over the safety of minor tribal girls in state-run residential schools, calling for immediate intervention by the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes.

A party delegation submitted a memorandum at the commission's regional office in Nayapalli, accusing the state government of inaction and highlighting the ongoing incidents of rape and other atrocities against tribal girls. They criticized the seeming lack of remedial or punitive measures, pointing to efforts that appeared to shield rather than prosecute offenders.

Since July 2024, at least 26 students have died in these institutions. The alleged rape of an eight-year-old in Koraput district further amplified concerns. BJD delegates, visiting the incident site on May 3, assured the victim's family of their commitment to ensuring justice is served swiftly.

