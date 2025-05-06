Trump Administration Pushes 'Self-Deportation' with Financial Incentives

The Trump administration is advancing its immigration enforcement agenda by offering financial incentives to undocumented immigrants to voluntarily leave the United States. Homeland Security announced a $1,000 stipend and travel support to encourage 'self-deportation.' This move is tied to the use of the CBP Home app, intended to streamline voluntary departures.

Critics, however, raise questions about the legal and procedural implications of this initiative. Aaron Reichlen-Melnick of the American Immigration Council has expressed concerns regarding the impact on migrants' legal proceedings and future prospects for returning to the U.S. He argues that leaving voluntarily could inadvertently complicate their immigration status.

This effort marks a continuation of President Trump's stringent stance on immigration, a clear campaign theme. The administration is pressured by the lack of resources to meet its deportation goals, thus employing alternative strategies to manage immigration numbers while avoiding overwhelming the judicial system.

(With inputs from agencies.)