Left Menu

Tragic Case of Animal Cruelty Sparks Investigation

A case of animal cruelty is under investigation after a stray dog died from injuries. Following a PCR call, police learned of the situation. Despite medical efforts, the dog could not be saved. A case has been registered under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, and investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2025 00:17 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 00:17 IST
Tragic Case of Animal Cruelty Sparks Investigation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities are currently investigating a disturbing case of animal cruelty after a stray dog died from severe injuries, as confirmed by police officials on Monday.

The incident came to light after police received an emergency call on April 28, reporting the animal's death.

According to the caller, the injured dog was discovered on the night of April 27-28 near Press Enclave Road and was taken to a veterinary hospital. Despite the efforts of the medical team, the dog succumbed to its injuries, police stated. A postmortem has been conducted, with results pending, as the inquiry under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act progresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025