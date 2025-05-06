Tragic Case of Animal Cruelty Sparks Investigation

Authorities are currently investigating a disturbing case of animal cruelty after a stray dog died from severe injuries, as confirmed by police officials on Monday.

The incident came to light after police received an emergency call on April 28, reporting the animal's death.

According to the caller, the injured dog was discovered on the night of April 27-28 near Press Enclave Road and was taken to a veterinary hospital. Despite the efforts of the medical team, the dog succumbed to its injuries, police stated. A postmortem has been conducted, with results pending, as the inquiry under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act progresses.

