A Ukrainian assault on Monday night targeted a critical power substation in Russia's Kursk region, according to regional authorities. The attack reportedly left two teenagers injured and caused significant disruptions in the area.

The facility, situated in the town of Rylsk, suffered damage to two transformers, resulting in a widespread power outage. This incident marks yet another episode in the volatile relationship between Ukraine and Russia.

Alexander Khinshtein, the acting governor of Kursk, shared details of the attack on the Telegram messaging app, underscoring the ongoing tensions on the border between the two countries.

