Court Blocks Trump's Move to Revoke Migrant Parole

A federal appeals court on Monday denied a bid by the Trump administration to rescind the temporary legal status of hundreds of thousands of immigrants from countries such as Cuba and Venezuela. This decision prevents the Department of Homeland Security from cutting short the two-year "parole" granted under President Joe Biden's tenure.

The attempt to end the parole program forms part of President Trump's broader immigration policies aimed at tightening regulations and increasing deportations. However, the court ruled that Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem failed to show a strong case for terminating the migrants' status at this stage of the legal battle.

Amid ongoing challenges by immigrant rights advocates, the appeal court's ruling represents a setback to the administration's immigration enforcement strategy. As the case evolves, the Trump administration may escalate the legal battle to the U.S. Supreme Court.

(With inputs from agencies.)