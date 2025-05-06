Left Menu

Judge Blocks Trump Administration's Refugee Policy

A US judge has ordered the Trump administration to admit 12,000 refugees, countering its efforts to suspend the refugee admissions program. This decision follows a legal battle where the government aimed to limit entries. The case underscores ongoing challenges surrounding US immigration policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seattle | Updated: 06-05-2025 08:04 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 08:04 IST
A federal judge has directed the Trump administration to adapt its stance and admit 12,000 refugees into the United States. This ruling partially blocks President Trump's effort to halt the nation's refugee admissions program, underscoring the legal complexities surrounding US immigration policies.

US District Judge Jamal Whitehead's decision followed arguments about the interpretation of a federal appeals court ruling that had already narrowed his earlier decision. Despite the administration's push to limit admissions to 160 refugees, the judge dismissed this approach as a misinterpretation of the 9th Circuit's order.

The ongoing legal skirmish highlights the conflict between presidential authority and judicial decisions regarding immigration. The court's mandate ensures that refugees with arranged travel plans before January 20 remain eligible for entry, offering a reprieve for those affected by the administration's previous actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

