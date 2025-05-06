Left Menu

Maharashtra's Ladki Bahin Yojana Faces Financial Challenges

In Maharashtra, amidst financial constraints, the promised increase in financial aid under the Ladki Bahin Yojana to Rs 2,100 has been deferred, sticking to Rs 1,500. The government vows to fulfill its commitments despite budget issues, with ongoing discussions about fund allocations and financial management.

Maharashtra's Mahayuti government finds itself in a bind as financial strains hinder the promised increase in aid under the Ladki Bahin Yojana. Initially pledged to elevate to Rs 2,100, the monthly assistance remains at Rs 1,500, drawing criticisms and concerns about fiscal management.

Social Justice Minister Sanjay Shirsat acknowledged the challenges, assuring that while the scheme's expansion is paused, the government remains committed to its fulfillment. This commitment comes even as the state considers taking loans to honor electoral promises that played a pivotal role in the 2024 assembly victory.

Political leaders urge exploration of revenue avenues, while the Finance Department faces scrutiny over alleged fund diversions. Shirsat calls for legislative measures to prevent budget slashes, with the current allocation for the Social Justice Department falling short of expectations, impacting other crucial welfare programs.

