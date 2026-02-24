Left Menu

Karnataka's Job Crisis: Government's Election Promises Under Fire

The opposition BJP and JD(S) accused the Congress government in Karnataka of failing to fulfill election promises related to job creation. Despite a pledge by Rahul Gandhi to fill 2.5 lakh jobs, vacancies remain unfilled, leading to protests by job seekers. The issue highlights political tensions in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-02-2026 19:56 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 19:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In Karnataka, the opposition BJP and JD(S) have criticized the ruling Congress government for not fulfilling its election promise to fill 2.5 lakh government jobs, a commitment made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in 2023. This failure has led to widespread protests by job seekers in Dharwad.

Job aspirants, backed by BJP and JD(S) leaders, staged a massive demonstration demanding action from the state government. State BJP president B Y Vijayendra accused Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of neglecting youth employment, alleging 2.85 lakh vacancies remain unaddressed due to political reluctance.

JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy highlighted the urgency of filling the positions, urging peaceful protests while criticizing the government for prioritizing Cabinet posts over job creation. With seven lakh unemployed, the opposition calls for action to support Karnataka's youth.

