UN Experts Demand Belarus Release Ailing Political Prisoners Held Since 2020 Protests

A group of independent United Nations human rights experts has issued a strong appeal to the Belarusian government, urging the immediate release of political prisoners with disabilities and serious health conditions who have been detained since the controversial 2020 presidential elections. These individuals, many of whom were convicted for acts of civil disobedience, are reportedly being subjected to dire prison conditions, inadequate medical care, and deliberate mistreatment.

“We are horrified by reports about appalling detention conditions, lack of proper medical care and deliberate ill-treatment of prisoners convicted in relation to the 2020 events,” the experts said. “This includes persons with disabilities, and chronic and acute diseases. If these persons remain in detention under the current conditions, we have reason to fear that their health will suffer irreparable and permanent harm.”

Alarming Numbers and Health Concerns

As of March 2025, human rights monitors in Belarus have documented at least seven political prisoners with disabilities and 78 others suffering from chronic or severe health conditions. These individuals have been recognized by domestic and international human rights defenders as political detainees. Despite their vulnerable status, they remain incarcerated under punitive conditions, reportedly without adequate access to healthcare or accommodations required by their disabilities.

One of the primary concerns raised by the UN experts involves the use of ill-treatment that may cause irreversible harm. Prisoners are also said to be nearly entirely cut off from their families, a condition known as incommunicado detention, which heightens the risk of enforced disappearance.

Specific Cases Highlighted

The experts highlighted the plight of two male prisoners with disabilities who have been imprisoned since 2021 — Andrei Navitski and Dzianis Salmanovich. Navitski was convicted for allegedly violating public order, insulting the president, and possessing gunpowder after participating in a peaceful protest. Salmanovich, a filmmaker affiliated with the Cyber Partisans civil initiative, is serving a sentence under charges of terrorism and extremism, based on his production of protest-related films.

“These two men are being subjected to ill-treatment known to cause grave and irreversible harm to their condition. In addition, they are nearly entirely deprived of communication with their families, who are left wondering whether their loved ones are still alive,” the UN experts said in a statement.

In addition to these cases, the experts drew attention to reports of female detainees being denied medical treatment. One case involves a woman who acquired a disability due to being forced to work under unhealthy conditions, despite repeatedly reporting that she felt unwell.

Limited Reforms Not Enough

While Belarusian authorities made a gesture toward reform by releasing certain prisoners with disabilities and grave illnesses under an amnesty on 2 July 2024, these measures excluded individuals labeled as "extremists" — a categorization frequently applied to those involved in the 2020 protests.

Further, a February 2025 amendment to Belarus’ criminal code allows for exemptions from pretrial detention and incarceration for some people with disabilities or serious illnesses. However, the scope of these changes again excludes individuals convicted of “extremist” offenses, effectively denying relief to many political prisoners.

“These initiatives are steps in the right direction, but they fall drastically short of what is needed,” the experts said. “We call on Belarusian authorities to consider immediate release or non-custodial sanctions for all political prisoners connected with the 2020 events, especially those with disabilities and illnesses, to prevent permanent and grave damage to their lives and health.”

Broader Human Rights Implications

The call from UN experts echoes growing international concern over Belarus’ treatment of political prisoners. Since the disputed 2020 elections, widely condemned by Western governments and civil society organizations, the country has seen a massive crackdown on dissent, with thousands arrested and many forced into exile.

International observers fear that unless urgent action is taken, the lives of vulnerable prisoners in Belarus may be permanently damaged — or lost. The experts emphasized that all detainees must be granted access to regular communication with their families, adequate healthcare, and humane treatment in accordance with international law.

“The treatment of both these prisoners and their families is inhumane,” the experts concluded. “We are calling on the Belarusian authorities to immediately end incommunicado detentions and uphold the basic human rights of all those in state custody.”

The UN experts are part of the Special Procedures of the Human Rights Council — the largest body of independent experts in the UN Human Rights system. They serve in their personal capacities and are not UN staff, nor are they paid for their work.