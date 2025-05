Litigation, Reformulation, and Investment: A Monday Health News Roundup

A coalition of Democratic-led states has initiated legal action against the Trump administration's recent downsizing of health agencies, alleging constitutional violations due to significant job cuts and consolidations.

Meanwhile, Tyson Foods is on a mission to eliminate synthetic dyes from its products, aiming for completion by the end of May, as part of a consumer-driven commitment to cleaner ingredients.

Adding to the day's headlines, U.S. President Trump has enacted executive orders aimed at regulating pathogen research and expediting pharmaceutical manufacturing processes, amidst a backdrop of significant business developments and financial hurdles faced by several major corporations.

