Bombay High Court Challenges Police's 'Copy-Paste' Culture in Investigations

The Bombay High Court has urged the Maharashtra government to address the issue of police officers copy-pasting witness statements when filing charge sheets for serious crimes. This practice, noted by Justices Vibha Kankanwadi and Sanjay Deshmukh, undermines the criminal justice system and requires immediate intervention and new guidelines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-05-2025 14:48 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 14:25 IST
The Bombay High Court has highlighted a concerning trend among investigating officers in Maharashtra, where witness statements are being copy-pasted in charge sheets, even in serious criminal cases. This alarming pattern was brought to light by the Aurangabad bench, consisting of Justices Vibha Kankanwadi and Sanjay Deshmukh.

The court observed that such practices present a danger to the integrity of the criminal justice system, as repetitive accounts could unduly benefit the accused by downplaying the seriousness of their alleged crimes. Consequently, the court has called upon the Maharashtra state government to establish clear guidelines for police on the proper recording of witness statements.

The court's scrutiny emerged during a hearing related to the abetment of a 17-year-old's suicide. The bench found that witness statements in the charge sheet were identical, suggesting a lack of thorough investigation. The matter, supervised by appointed advocate Mukul Kulkarni, will continue on June 27 with the aim of devising measures to enhance investigation practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

