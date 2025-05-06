Gangster Suresh Pujari Acquitted in High-Profile Extortion Case

In a major legal development, a MCOCA court has acquitted notorious gangster Suresh Pujari alongside 11 accomplices in a 2016 criminal case involving an alleged extortion attempt. The judgment delivers a blow to the prosecution, citing inadequate evidence.

In 2016, suspects allegedly stormed into a developer's office, aiming to extort money, under the guise of Pujari's gang. Despite the serious charges, the investigation was scrutinized for failing to produce compelling proof.

The court refused further proceedings against absconding individuals, blaming investigative shortcomings and thus granting acquittals. The case also highlighted issues of prosecutorial efficiency and law enforcement efficacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)