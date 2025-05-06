Gangster Suresh Pujari Acquitted in High-Profile Extortion Case
In a significant development, gangster Suresh Pujari and 11 others have been acquitted by a MCOCA court in a 2016 extortion case. The court noted the prosecution's failure to provide conclusive evidence. The investigation was criticized for lacking thoroughness, leading to the benefit of doubt and subsequent acquittal.
- Country:
- India
In a major legal development, a MCOCA court has acquitted notorious gangster Suresh Pujari alongside 11 accomplices in a 2016 criminal case involving an alleged extortion attempt. The judgment delivers a blow to the prosecution, citing inadequate evidence.
In 2016, suspects allegedly stormed into a developer's office, aiming to extort money, under the guise of Pujari's gang. Despite the serious charges, the investigation was scrutinized for failing to produce compelling proof.
The court refused further proceedings against absconding individuals, blaming investigative shortcomings and thus granting acquittals. The case also highlighted issues of prosecutorial efficiency and law enforcement efficacy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Court Extends Investigation Stay Against Law Minister Kapil Mishra in Delhi Riots Case
Mysterious Death of Former Karnataka DGP: Investigation Underway
Tragic Demise of Former Karnataka DGP Sparks Investigation
Accusations of Ethnic Cleansing: BJP Calls for Investigation into Murshidabad Violence
Mahesh Babu Questioned by ED in Real Estate Fraud Investigation