Congress' Sweeping Reforms: Tax Cuts, Immigration Crackdowns, and Energy Expansion

Congress is diligently crafting a mammoth bill encompassing tax cuts, military spending hikes, and immigration enforcement, though the journey is fraught with challenges. The Republican-led initiative, steered by President Trump, aims to finalize the legislative package by Memorial Day, though hurdles remain.

The legislative effort spans across numerous committees, many of which have yet to finalize their contributions. Noteworthy in the bill is a significant boost in Pentagon funding, increased border security measures, and substantial reforms in student loan repayment frameworks.

Simultaneously, the bill entails pivotal changes in public land management, proposing increased drilling and mining activities, in line with Trump's executive orders. As committees work towards a cohesive package, debates intensify over the proposed reforms, with Democrats promising substantial resistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)