China's Counterintelligence Clash with the CIA
China has issued a warning against U.S. espionage activities days after the CIA released videos to entice Chinese officials to leak secrets. A Chinese spokesperson called the videos a political provocation. Meanwhile, noted espionage cases highlight ongoing intelligence battles between the two nations.
China has issued a stern warning, vowing to take necessary measures against 'infiltration and sabotage activities' by foreign forces. This comes days after the release of CIA videos encouraging Chinese officials to leak classified information.
The two short videos, posted by the CIA last week, depicted fictional scenarios wherein Chinese officials become disillusioned and seek out the CIA. The Chinese foreign ministry retaliated, describing the videos as a 'damning confession' of espionage efforts against China.
The mutual accusations of spying have stoked tensions between the two countries, with both stepping up their counterintelligence operations. Beijing recently publicized a security breach involving a government worker allegedly selling secrets. The situation underscores the continuing intelligence warfare between the U.S. and China.
(With inputs from agencies.)
