Union Rights Standoff: FDA Workers Left in Limbo

The Trump administration canceled a crucial bargaining session with the FDA's largest workers union following a federal court's temporary restoration of the union's bargaining rights. The cancellation heightens tensions as the union challenges mass layoffs and demands negotiations over employment terms, amidst ongoing appeal efforts by the administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 15:38 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 15:38 IST
The Trump administration recently canceled a vital bargaining session with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's largest workers union. This session was the first since the union's right to represent government staff was temporarily restored by a federal court, according to a union official.

President Donald Trump had signed an executive order in March excluding certain agencies from collective bargaining due to their primary functions. This order affected agencies like the FDA and others under the Justice, State, Defense, Treasury, and Veterans Affairs departments. An injunction against this order was issued by a senior district judge on April 25, pending a lawsuit's outcome by the National Treasury Employees Union.

The administration, appealing the injunction, did not reschedule the canceled meeting with the Department of Health and Human Services concerning mass layoffs at the FDA. The union intended to discuss layoff impacts and severance pay, but the meeting was axed last minute, fueling allegations of bad faith negotiations.

