Himachal Pradesh's Fast-Track Compassionate Employment Initiative

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu mandates clearing the employment backlog on compassionate grounds within a year, raising the income criterion to Rs 3 lakh. Priority will be given to widows and orphans under 45, followed by low-income individuals, in a three-phase approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 06-05-2025 15:41 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 15:41 IST
In an assertive move, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has issued a directive to resolve employment backlogs on compassionate grounds within a year.

Speaking at a meeting on the Compassionate Employment Policy, Sukhu announced an increase in the annual income criterion from Rs 2.50 lakh to Rs 3 lakh, underscoring a strong government commitment to support disadvantaged groups.

The plan outlines a phased approach: first addressing the needs of widows and orphans under 45, currently numbering 141 and 159 respectively, followed by low-income individuals, and finally tackling all other cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Future-Proofing Infrastructure in the Lake Victoria Basin Through Climate Planning

IMF Predicts Steady Growth in 2025, But Warns of Uneven Recovery and Rising Risks

How Asset Type and Monetary Policy Shape Consumer Spending: Insights from IMF Paper

Georgia Faces Persistent Inflation and Competitiveness Risks, Says IMF Report

