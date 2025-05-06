Himachal Pradesh's Fast-Track Compassionate Employment Initiative
Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu mandates clearing the employment backlog on compassionate grounds within a year, raising the income criterion to Rs 3 lakh. Priority will be given to widows and orphans under 45, followed by low-income individuals, in a three-phase approach.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 06-05-2025 15:41 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 15:41 IST
- Country:
- India
In an assertive move, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has issued a directive to resolve employment backlogs on compassionate grounds within a year.
Speaking at a meeting on the Compassionate Employment Policy, Sukhu announced an increase in the annual income criterion from Rs 2.50 lakh to Rs 3 lakh, underscoring a strong government commitment to support disadvantaged groups.
The plan outlines a phased approach: first addressing the needs of widows and orphans under 45, currently numbering 141 and 159 respectively, followed by low-income individuals, and finally tackling all other cases.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement