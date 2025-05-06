Warder Suspended for Viral Video Targeting Karnataka CM
A Mysuru Central Prison warder was suspended for recording a viral video disparaging Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The video circulated widely on social media, criticizing the CM and alleging a land scam involving his wife. The suspension followed a preliminary inquiry into Kumar's actions.
- Country:
- India
A warder at Mysuru Central Prison has been suspended following the circulation of a controversial video in which he allegedly abused Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, prison officials confirmed Tuesday.
The suspended warder, identified as H N Madhu Kumar, aged 45 and a former Army personnel, has worked in the prison department for four years. The contentious video, recorded at his home, quickly gained traction on social media.
The video purportedly criticizes the Chief Minister's recent actions and raises allegations surrounding a purported land allotment scam implicating Siddaramaiah's wife. Superintendent B S Ramesh mentioned that Kumar's suspension occurred Monday evening due to misconduct.
(With inputs from agencies.)
