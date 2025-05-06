Kiren Rijiju Showcases India’s Buddhist Heritage at UN Vesak in Vietnam

In a significant demonstration of spiritual diplomacy and cultural solidarity, Union Minister of Minority Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs Shri Kiren Rijiju represented India at the opening ceremony of the United Nations Day of Vesak in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. The grand celebration was also graced by the President of Vietnam, Mr. Luong Cuong; President of Sri Lanka, Shri Anura Kumara Dissanayake; the Sangharaja of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha, Thich Tri Quang; and other eminent global leaders and spiritual figures.

Shri Rijiju, delivering a special message from the Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi, extended warm greetings to the global Buddhist community. He underscored the profound relevance of Lord Buddha’s teachings in addressing the contemporary global crises—ranging from climate change to social discord. According to Shri Rijiju, the principles of peace, mindfulness, and compassion taught by Lord Buddha serve as timeless beacons for humanity.

He further spotlighted India’s flagship environmental initiative, Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment), describing it as a contemporary embodiment of Buddhist ecological ethics. The initiative aims to inspire individuals to make mindful lifestyle choices that contribute to environmental sustainability. “Mission LiFE is a call to awaken the Buddha within us all, to live in harmony with nature,” he remarked.

The presence of Holy Buddha Relics from India at the Vesak celebrations added sanctity and historical resonance to the event. These relics, brought from the sacred site of Sarnath near Kashi, were enshrined at a pagoda in Ho Chi Minh City. The relics' presence marked a poignant reaffirmation of the civilizational and spiritual bridge between India and Vietnam.

Shri Rijiju, accompanied by the President of Vietnam and other dignitaries including Vietnam’s Minister of Ethnic and Religious Affairs and the Politburo Member and Party Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City, participated in a solemn ceremony to pay respects to these relics. Mr. Cuong conveyed his appreciation to the Government of India for this deeply symbolic gesture, which he described as a testament to the enduring cultural and religious partnership between the two nations.

In a separate bilateral meeting, Shri Rijiju and Mr. Cuong discussed the strengthening of the India-Vietnam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Both leaders emphasized the growing breadth of cooperation in areas such as trade, culture, education, and spirituality. The discussion reflected mutual aspirations to take this enduring relationship to newer heights.

Shri Rijiju also explored an exhibition showcasing Indian sculptures of Lord Buddha and digital restorations of ancient Buddhist monuments across India. The event highlighted India’s leadership in heritage conservation and the promotion of Buddhist legacy through modern technological interventions. He later attended a comparative exhibition of Buddhist art and sculpture from India and Vietnam, which illustrated more than 1,500 years of shared artistic and spiritual traditions between the two countries.

These exhibitions were not only a visual delight but also a scholarly narration of how Buddhism served as a conduit of soft diplomacy and cultural integration in ancient Asia. The deep-rooted cultural interplay between India and Vietnam was evident in the stylistic similarities of the artifacts and motifs, reaffirming that the two civilizations have long been intertwined through the message of the Buddha.

In his concluding remarks, Shri Rijiju invited followers of Buddhism from across the world to undertake pilgrimages to sacred Buddhist sites in India such as Bodh Gaya, Sarnath, Kushinagar, and Lumbini, emphasizing India’s commitment to preserving and promoting this shared global heritage.

As the UN Day of Vesak concluded in Ho Chi Minh City, it was clear that India had once again demonstrated how the spiritual legacy of Lord Buddha continues to play a vital role in its international outreach, strengthening both cultural bonds and diplomatic relations with fellow Buddhist nations.