MoEFCC's EEP Mobilises Students for Sustainable Celebrations under Mission LiFE

In a meaningful step toward promoting environmentally responsible festive practices, the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) is conducting eco-friendly Holi colour preparation workshops across Eco-Clubs under its Environment Education Programme (EEP). The initiative aligns closely with Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment), encouraging citizens—especially young students—to adopt sustainable habits in everyday life and cultural celebrations.

As Holi approaches, the campaign is transforming Eco-Clubs into vibrant hubs of practical environmental learning. Through hands-on workshops, students are being trained to prepare natural, biodegradable colours using commonly available edible and leafy vegetables, replacing synthetic and chemical-based alternatives that often pose health and ecological risks.

Natural Colours from Nature’s Palette

The workshops focus on demonstrating how simple, locally sourced ingredients can produce bright and festive hues without harming the environment. Students are learning to prepare:

Green from fresh leafy vegetables

Red from beetroot

Yellow from turmeric (haldi)

Orange from Gogupuvvu (Palash flowers)

These naturally derived colours are completely free from harmful chemicals, heavy metals, and synthetic dyes that are frequently present in commercial Holi powders. By promoting plant-based, biodegradable alternatives, the initiative ensures that Holi celebrations remain safe for skin, eyes, water bodies, soil, and urban ecosystems.

The revival of traditional colour-making methods also reflects a conscious return to India’s ecological heritage, where festivals were historically celebrated in harmony with nature.

Mission LiFE in Action

The campaign represents Mission LiFE in action at the grassroots level. Rather than limiting sustainability to policy discussions, the programme emphasizes behavioural change through direct participation and experiential learning.

Students are not merely recipients of information—they are active participants in preparing eco-friendly colours. This experiential model deepens awareness about environmental degradation caused by synthetic chemicals and encourages young learners to become advocates of change within their homes and communities.

By replacing chemical colours with biodegradable alternatives, Eco-Club members are emerging as ambassadors of environmentally responsible celebrations. Their outreach extends beyond school premises, influencing families, neighbourhoods, and local markets to reconsider festive consumption patterns.

Education, Engagement and Environmental Responsibility

The growing momentum of these workshops across states highlights the role of environmental education as a catalyst for cultural transformation. The initiative integrates scientific understanding with traditional knowledge, teaching students about plant-based pigments, sustainability, waste reduction, and the broader ecological footprint of festivals.

Synthetic Holi colours often contain toxic substances such as industrial dyes and microplastics, which contaminate water bodies and soil after celebrations. By contrast, vegetable-based colours decompose naturally, minimizing pollution and supporting soil health.

Through the Environment Education Programme, the Ministry is reinforcing the message that sustainability does not require sacrificing joy or cultural vibrancy. Instead, simple, nature-based solutions can make festivals equally colourful, safe, and environmentally friendly.

Toward Greener Festivals

The eco-friendly Holi initiative exemplifies how small, conscious lifestyle changes can collectively produce significant environmental impact. By instilling sustainable values in students at an early age, the programme contributes to building a generation that prioritizes ecological responsibility alongside cultural celebration.

As Mission LiFE continues to encourage climate-conscious behaviour across sectors, initiatives like these workshops demonstrate that sustainability can seamlessly integrate into daily life and traditional festivities.

With growing participation from Eco-Clubs nationwide, the movement toward a greener, safer Holi signals a broader cultural shift—where celebration and conservation go hand in hand.