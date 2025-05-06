Left Menu

EU Plans Massive Tariffs on U.S. Goods Amid Trade Tensions

The European Union is considering imposing additional tariffs on U.S. goods worth approximately 100 billion euros if upcoming trade negotiations do not meet the bloc's expectations. The proposed tariffs aim to counteract unsatisfactory outcomes, with consultations involving member states set to take place soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 17:12 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 17:12 IST
EU Plans Massive Tariffs on U.S. Goods Amid Trade Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Union is preparing to implement additional tariffs on U.S. goods valued at about 100 billion euros ($113.26 billion) if forthcoming trade discussions do not yield satisfactory results, according to a Bloomberg News report.

These potential retaliatory measures will be unveiled to EU member states by Wednesday. The bloc plans to hold consultations for a month before finalizing the list of goods subject to the new tariffs, as reported by individuals familiar with the issue.

Such a move highlights the ongoing tensions between the EU and the U.S. as they navigate complex trade relations, underscoring the financial implications of unresolved trade disagreements. With the current exchange rates, $1 equals 0.8829 euros.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025