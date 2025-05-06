Neglect at Historic Baladevjew Temple Sparks NHRC Inquiry

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has directed the Odisha government to provide a detailed report on the alleged decline in basic facilities for devotees at the 300-year-old Baladevjew Temple in Kendrapara district.

The NHRC requested an action-taken report from the district collector and the Superintendent of Police within a four-week deadline, while also informing Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja and Director General of Police YB Khurania of its directives.

A complaint highlighted severe negligence by the temple's endowment trust board, the police, and the district authority, alleging that the site's sanctity has been compromised by filthy facilities, alcohol consumption, and anti-social activities, despite the installation of 40 CCTVs, most of which are reportedly non-functional.

(With inputs from agencies.)