Left Menu

Neglect at Historic Baladevjew Temple Sparks NHRC Inquiry

The National Human Rights Commission has demanded a report from Odisha authorities regarding worsening conditions at the 300-year-old Baladevjew Temple. Allegations cite deficiencies in basic amenities and rampant anti-social behavior, compromising the site's sanctity. The Commission awaits an official response from the district authorities within four weeks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kendrapara | Updated: 06-05-2025 17:31 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 17:31 IST
Neglect at Historic Baladevjew Temple Sparks NHRC Inquiry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has directed the Odisha government to provide a detailed report on the alleged decline in basic facilities for devotees at the 300-year-old Baladevjew Temple in Kendrapara district.

The NHRC requested an action-taken report from the district collector and the Superintendent of Police within a four-week deadline, while also informing Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja and Director General of Police YB Khurania of its directives.

A complaint highlighted severe negligence by the temple's endowment trust board, the police, and the district authority, alleging that the site's sanctity has been compromised by filthy facilities, alcohol consumption, and anti-social activities, despite the installation of 40 CCTVs, most of which are reportedly non-functional.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025