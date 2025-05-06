Escalating Strikes: Israel's Response to Houthi Attacks

On Tuesday, Israeli warplanes launched an attack on Yemen's capital, Sanaa, according to Houthi-controlled Al-Masirah TV. Eyewitnesses reported witnessing four distinct strikes following a critical warning from the Israeli military urging civilians to vacate the area around the main airport.

The latest assault came after Israeli forces targeted the Yemeni port of Hodeidah on Monday. This was a direct response to a Houthi missile near Israel's main airport, Ben Gurion, which has spurred airlines from Europe and the U.S. to cancel flights. Hostilities have intensified as the Iran-backed Houthis continue retaliatory strikes over Israel's actions in Gaza.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed a strong response following Houthi missile strikes. Hostile actions by Houthis, including assaults on Israeli targets and in the Red Sea, started as a declaration of support for Palestinians amidst the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

