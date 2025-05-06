Left Menu

Escalating Strikes: Israel's Response to Houthi Attacks

Israel conducted airstrikes on Yemen's capital, Sanaa, escalating tension with the Iran-aligned Houthi group. The strikes followed Houthi missile attacks on Israel, prompting warnings and advisories for civilians to evacuate. This marks a sharp escalation in hostilities linked to Israel's operations in Gaza and broader regional conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 18:31 IST
Escalating Strikes: Israel's Response to Houthi Attacks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Tuesday, Israeli warplanes launched an attack on Yemen's capital, Sanaa, according to Houthi-controlled Al-Masirah TV. Eyewitnesses reported witnessing four distinct strikes following a critical warning from the Israeli military urging civilians to vacate the area around the main airport.

The latest assault came after Israeli forces targeted the Yemeni port of Hodeidah on Monday. This was a direct response to a Houthi missile near Israel's main airport, Ben Gurion, which has spurred airlines from Europe and the U.S. to cancel flights. Hostilities have intensified as the Iran-backed Houthis continue retaliatory strikes over Israel's actions in Gaza.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed a strong response following Houthi missile strikes. Hostile actions by Houthis, including assaults on Israeli targets and in the Red Sea, started as a declaration of support for Palestinians amidst the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025