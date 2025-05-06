Former Minister Gali Janardhana Reddy Convicted in 14-Year Long Mining Case

A special CBI court has convicted former Karnataka minister and legislator, Gali Janardhana Reddy, along with three associates, in the high-profile Obulapuram Mining Company illegal iron ore mining case. The court sentenced them to seven years in prison and imposed fines, culminating a legal battle that spanned nearly 14 years.

The court found that Reddy and others had falsified mining lease boundaries and conducted illegal mining activities in the Bellary Reserve Forest area, severely impacting government revenue. The prosecution, led by CBI Public Prosecutor Inderjeet Santoshi, presented extensive evidence including testimonies from 219 witnesses and over 3,000 documents.

Reddy, known for his political maneuvering, recently founded his political party, only to rejoin the BJP. With this conviction, the case underscores significant legal and political reverberations in Karnataka's mining and political arenas.

(With inputs from agencies.)