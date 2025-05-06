Left Menu

Tragedy in Jalna: Stray Dogs Claim Young Life, Sparks Outrage

A tragic incident in Maharashtra's Jalna city saw a pack of stray dogs fatally maul a seven-year-old girl, Sandhya Patole. The municipal corporation suspends a sanitary inspector, while local outrage mounts over inadequate control of stray dogs, prompting demands for stricter measures from civic authorities.

A seven-year-old girl, Sandhya Patole, was attacked and killed by stray dogs while playing near her home in Jalna city, Maharashtra, on Tuesday morning. The incident has led to widespread public anger and calls for stricter action against the menace of stray dogs.

The tragedy occurred while Sandhya's family was mourning another personal loss, intensifying the family's grief. Her uncle recounted the horrifying details of the attack that proved fatal despite rushed attempts to save her. In the aftermath, local MLA Arjun Khotkar has advised the Jalna Municipal Corporation to implement more stringent measures.

Following the public's growing dissatisfaction, Commissioner Santosh Khandekar announced the suspension of a sanitary inspector for dereliction of duty and outlined plans to resume the stalled dog sterilization project. This action comes amid protests organized by local leaders demanding accountability from the civic body.

