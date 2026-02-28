Left Menu

Odisha Tragedy: Arrests Made in Shocking Paradip Crime

Odisha Police arrested two individuals for the alleged rape and murder of a woman in Paradip. Initial findings revealed the woman was thrown from a building after a violent encounter. The accused Shubham Kumar and another individual have been apprehended, as investigations continue to unfold more details.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2026 10:24 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 10:24 IST
Odisha Tragedy: Arrests Made in Shocking Paradip Crime
Jagatsinghpur Superintendent of Police Ankit Verma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a harrowing incident, the Odisha Police have apprehended two individuals on charges of raping and murdering a woman in the coastal town of Paradip. The Jagatsinghpur Superintendent of Police, Ankit Verma, confirmed that the tragic event occurred during the night span of the 22nd and 23rd.

Superintendent Verma, speaking to ANI, recounted, "The woman was found dead after falling from the fourth floor of a building. A complaint emerged on the 23rd, prompting a thorough investigation. Initially registered as an Unnatural Death (UD), the probe revealed a sinister twist. A missing person report at Tirtol Thana connected to the victim indicated foul play. The accused, Shubham Kumar from Dhanbad, Bihar, has been identified as the perpetrator of grave crimes involving sexual assault and murder."

Details uncovered during the probe revealed a crucial timeline involving the victim's boyfriend, Somnath Ojha. Events led to a meeting and argument on the fateful night, followed by her encounter with Kumar. It is alleged that Kumar offered her a lift, subsequently assaulting and murdering her. Further incriminating evidence, including explicit videos, was retrieved from Kumar's mobile device. Investigations are ongoing to piece together the full extent of the crime. (ANI)

