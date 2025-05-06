Heroic Rescue Amidst Terror: CRPF's Rapid Response at Baisaran

The Central Reserve Police Force's quick action team from Pahalgam faced both commendation and scrutiny after their rapid response to the deadly terrorist attack at Baisaran meadow, where 26 people were killed on April 22.

Director General G P Singh led a video conference to review the situation with officers, including Rajesh Kumar of the 116th battalion. The discussion focused on the attack's details and whether there were lapses in the unit's response.

Despite swift action under difficult conditions, including a challenging climb alerted by fleeing ponywallahs, the CRPF was scrutinized for not preventing the attack. The Director General emphasized the importance of independent operations and stringent safety measures in such sensitive areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)