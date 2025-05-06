Left Menu

Gali Janardhana Reddy Convicted in 14-Year-Long Illegal Mining Case

Former Karnataka minister and MLA Gali Janardhana Reddy and three others were convicted in the Obulapuram Mining Company illegal mining case after a 14-year legal battle. The CBI court sentenced them to seven years in prison and a fine of Rs 10,000 each for illegally mining in the Bellary Reserve Forest area, causing a loss of Rs 884 crore to the exchequer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 06-05-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 19:49 IST
Gali Janardhana Reddy Convicted in 14-Year-Long Illegal Mining Case
Gali Janardhana Reddy
  • Country:
  • India

Former Karnataka minister Gali Janardhana Reddy has been convicted by a special CBI court for his involvement in illegal mining activities through the Obulapuram Mining Company. This verdict comes after nearly 14 years of legal proceedings.

The court sentenced Reddy, once an influential MLA, to seven years' imprisonment and imposed a penalty of Rs 10,000. The illegal mining in the Bellary Reserve Forest area, bordering Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, is estimated to have caused a staggering Rs 884 crore loss to the exchequer.

Reddy's conviction is part of a larger case involving other key figures, including his brother-in-law Srinivas Reddy and former Director of Mines and Geology VD Rajagopal. The case has seen numerous charge sheets and involved substantial evidence, including testimony from 219 witnesses and over 3,000 documents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025