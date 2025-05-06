Left Menu

Intimate Betrayal: Woman Extorted for Rs 13 Lakh

A man allegedly extorted Rs 13 lakh from a married woman by threatening to release intimate videos of her. The accused, Himanshu Kumar Singh, is from Bihar and is currently on the run. The victim reported the crime to police, leading to charges of blackmail and extortion.

Updated: 06-05-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 21:09 IST
In a shocking case of extortion, a married woman was allegedly blackmailed and coerced into paying Rs 13 lakh after a man she was intimately involved with threatened to release private videos of her. The police revealed the accused, identified as Himanshu Kumar Singh from Bihar, is currently evading capture.

The ordeal began when Singh, whom the woman met in 2022, secretly filmed their intimate moments using various devices including her mobile phone and laptop. The victim, employed with a private company, was subjected to harassment as Singh leveraged these recordings to demand money and gold jewellery.

Frustrated and distressed, the woman approached Bangur Nagar police to lodge an FIR. Authorities have since registered a case against Singh for blackmail, extortion, sexual assault, and offenses under the Information Technology Act, and are actively searching for him.

(With inputs from agencies.)

