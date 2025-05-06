Britain and India's Groundbreaking Free Trade Pact Ignites New Era
Britain and India have finalized a substantial free trade agreement aimed at boosting bilateral commerce by £25.5 billion by 2040. This deal, overcoming tariff challenges from Trump's previous policies, marks Britain's boldest post-Brexit trade move and includes significant reductions on whisky tariffs and opportunities for mutual economic growth.
In a major trade development, Britain and India have signed an eagerly awaited free trade pact, boosting bilateral trade by an estimated £25.5 billion by 2040. This deal concludes three years of on-and-off negotiations, intensified by tariff tensions from previous U.S. policies under Donald Trump.
The agreement significantly lowers tariffs, such as reducing the levy on Scotch whisky from 150% to 40% over ten years, while allowing British firms a stronger foothold in the Indian market. Indian exports, particularly textiles, will enjoy zero-duty benefits under this agreement, opening up new economic avenues for both countries.
Marking a renewed chapter in post-Brexit trade, the deal is not just a commercial milestone but also a diplomatic one, reflecting Britain's independent trade ambitions. However, questions remain on issues like carbon taxes, which could pose challenges in the future.
(With inputs from agencies.)
