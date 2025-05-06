India's Waters to Serve National Interest: Modi's Bold Vision

Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared on Tuesday that India's water resources would prioritize national interests, hinting at tensions with Pakistan over the Indus Waters Treaty post-Pahalgam attack.

In a vibrant address at the 'India@2047' Summit, Modi highlighted river interlinking as a crucial agenda and celebrated a landmark trade agreement with the UK, marking new growth avenues for Indian businesses and MSMEs.

Modi showcased India's stride in becoming a dynamic trade hub, emphasizing reforms, a focus on Gross Empowerment of People over GDP, and a national-first approach. He also touched on Waqf law amendments and historic decisions like the triple talaq ban, striving towards an empowered India by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)