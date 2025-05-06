Left Menu

India's Waters to Serve National Interest: Modi's Bold Vision

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated his commitment to ensuring India's water resources serve national interests, following recent tensions with Pakistan over the Indus Waters Treaty. At the 'India@2047' Summit, Modi highlighted broader economic goals, including a free trade agreement with the UK and the nation's development strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 22:07 IST
India's Waters to Serve National Interest: Modi's Bold Vision
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared on Tuesday that India's water resources would prioritize national interests, hinting at tensions with Pakistan over the Indus Waters Treaty post-Pahalgam attack.

In a vibrant address at the 'India@2047' Summit, Modi highlighted river interlinking as a crucial agenda and celebrated a landmark trade agreement with the UK, marking new growth avenues for Indian businesses and MSMEs.

Modi showcased India's stride in becoming a dynamic trade hub, emphasizing reforms, a focus on Gross Empowerment of People over GDP, and a national-first approach. He also touched on Waqf law amendments and historic decisions like the triple talaq ban, striving towards an empowered India by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025