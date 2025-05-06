Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh CM Unveils New Waqf Initiative Honoring APJ Abdul Kalam

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav announced plans to build a new Waqf Board building named after APJ Abdul Kalam. The announcement, made during the Waqf Reform Awareness Campaign, highlights amendments for safeguarding Waqf properties and improving conditions for the minority community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 06-05-2025 22:33 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 22:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has announced the construction of a new Waqf Board building, to be named in honor of former President APJ Abdul Kalam. This decision was unveiled during a recent 'Waqf Reform Awareness Campaign' event held at his official residence.

Yadav stated that amendments to the Waqf Act have been enacted to address past distortions and ensure the safety and appropriate use of Waqf properties, which are meant to serve societal interests. The move aims to strengthen the Waqf Board's role as a model for others in the country.

The announcement comes in the context of global recognition for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts, with Yadav emphasizing the need for vigilance against deceitful individuals and promising resolutions for salary issues affecting Waqf Board employees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

