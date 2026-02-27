Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Honors Freedom Fighter Chandrashekhar Azad with Grand Park

Madhya Pradesh plans to construct a grand park at Bhabhra, paying homage to freedom fighter Chandrashekhar Azad. Announced on his death anniversary, the project includes tourist attractions and community engagements. Additionally, the state aims to preserve the legacy of tribal heroes through development projects and cultural celebrations like Bhagoria.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Alirajpur | Updated: 27-02-2026 20:25 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 20:25 IST
Mohan Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has announced an upcoming grand park in Bhabhra, Chandrashekhar Azad's birthplace, to honor the freedom fighter's legacy. Azad, a key figure in India's independence movement, remains a symbol of national pride and inspiration.

During the 'Azad Smriti Samaroh', Yadav emphasized Azad's early involvement in the freedom struggle, highlighting his remarkable journey and skills learned from the Bhil community. The state government is committed to preserving the heritage of tribal leaders, reflected in such initiatives as the new university in Khargone named after Tantya Bhil.

Yadav also inaugurated 49 development projects in Alirajpur worth Rs 171 crore and announced progress on the Rs 1,800 crore Narmada Irrigation Project. The state has designated the tribal festival Bhagoria as a national celebration, showcasing western Madhya Pradesh's vibrant cultural traditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

