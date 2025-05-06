Money Laundering Tangle: Ex-TNPCB Officer Under ED Scanner
The Enforcement Directorate conducted searches at multiple locations in Tamil Nadu as part of a money laundering investigation against Pandian, a former Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board officer. The searches are linked to allegations of disproportionate assets under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.
In a significant development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday executed a series of searches across Tamil Nadu as part of an extensive money laundering investigation. The probe focuses on Pandian, a former Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board officer, who is under scrutiny for allegedly amassing disproportionate assets.
According to sources, the federal probe agency raided 13 locations, including residences and offices in Chennai, linked to the ex-officer and his relatives. These actions are seen as a pivotal step in uncovering the alleged financial irregularities connected to the officer's tenure.
The ED's case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, follows an FIR by the state Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-corruption, highlighting serious charges against Pandian. This operation marks a critical phase in addressing corruption-linked asset accumulation in the state.
With inputs from agencies.
