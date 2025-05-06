Left Menu

Sudan Cuts Ties with UAE Amid Allegations of Weapon Support

Sudan has severed its diplomatic ties with the UAE, accusing it of supplying weapons to the rival Rapid Support Forces amid an ongoing civil war. This move follows a series of damaging strikes on Port Sudan, for which Sudan holds the UAE accountable, despite UAE's denials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 22:50 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 22:50 IST
Sudan Cuts Ties with UAE Amid Allegations of Weapon Support
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development, Sudan has announced the termination of diplomatic relations with the United Arab Emirates. The army-affiliated defense council made this decision public, citing allegations that the UAE has been providing military support to the Rapid Support Forces, a rival faction in Sudan's protracted civil conflict.

The council accused the UAE of extending advanced weaponry to the RSF, claiming such support enabled recent damaging strikes in Port Sudan. These accusations, however, have been consistently denied by the UAE, stirring international debate over the claims' veracity.

Amid escalating tensions, Sudan's army leader Abdul Fattah al-Burhan has vowed to confront the militia and its supporters. While international bodies continue their investigations, the International Court of Justice recently declared its limitation in ruling on associated genocide allegations due to jurisdictional constraints.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025