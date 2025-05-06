Sudan Cuts Ties with UAE Amid Allegations of Weapon Support

In a significant development, Sudan has announced the termination of diplomatic relations with the United Arab Emirates. The army-affiliated defense council made this decision public, citing allegations that the UAE has been providing military support to the Rapid Support Forces, a rival faction in Sudan's protracted civil conflict.

The council accused the UAE of extending advanced weaponry to the RSF, claiming such support enabled recent damaging strikes in Port Sudan. These accusations, however, have been consistently denied by the UAE, stirring international debate over the claims' veracity.

Amid escalating tensions, Sudan's army leader Abdul Fattah al-Burhan has vowed to confront the militia and its supporters. While international bodies continue their investigations, the International Court of Justice recently declared its limitation in ruling on associated genocide allegations due to jurisdictional constraints.

