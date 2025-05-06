Left Menu

Karnataka's Mock Drills: Preparedness in the Face of Rising Threats

Karnataka is set to conduct mock drills in Bengaluru, Karwar, and Raichur to address new threats amid rising tensions with Pakistan. The exercises, directed by the Ministry of Home Affairs, aim to identify and resolve gaps in preparedness, involving 5,000 civil defence personnel across the state.

In light of rising tensions with Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack, the state of Karnataka has scheduled a series of mock drills in Bengaluru, Karwar, and Raichur starting from May 7. These drills, initiated by the Ministry of Home Affairs, aim to fortify the state's disaster preparedness.

The first exercise will unfold at the Director General, Civil Defence's premises in Bengaluru, with subsequent drills planned for other key locations across the state. Officials confirmed that these mock exercises are crucial for identifying and closing gaps in resources and readiness.

Commandant General Prashanth Kumar Thakur emphasized the importance of these drills, particularly in sensitive districts like Bengaluru, where numerous defence establishments exist. This initiative also involves hospital mobilisation, rescue operations, and relief efforts, stretching the capability of about 5,000 civil defence personnel.

