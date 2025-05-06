Indian Railways Triumphs in 6th Arjan Singh Memorial Hockey Tournament at Chandigarh

The grandeur of the Indian Air Force’s dedication to sportsmanship was on full display as the 6th edition of the Marshal of the Air Force Arjan Singh Memorial Hockey Tournament concluded with fervor on 6 May 2025. The prestigious closing ceremony, held at the Raghbir Singh Bhola Hockey Stadium in Air Force Station, Chandigarh, was presided over by Air Marshal PK Ghosh, Air Officer-In-Charge, Administration, who graced the occasion as the Chief Guest.

A Tribute to a Legend

The annual tournament, named in honor of the legendary Marshal of the Air Force Arjan Singh DFC, serves as a living tribute to his enduring love for hockey and his exemplary leadership both on and off the battlefield. Arjan Singh, the only officer of the Indian Air Force to be promoted to five-star rank, was a passionate advocate of sports in the armed forces. His influence continues to inspire generations of air warriors, promoting excellence not only in military duties but also in physical fitness and team spirit through competitive sport.

A Global Sporting Celebration

Commencing on 29 April 2025, this year’s edition witnessed the participation of twelve competitive teams, including contingents from two foreign countries, which added a spirited international flavor to the week-long event. The matches saw robust competition and showcased high standards of athleticism and sportsmanship, reflecting the unifying and motivating power of sports in the defence community.

A Dramatic Finale

The grand finale of the tournament saw a thrilling match between Indian Railways and Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala. The game remained intensely contested, concluding in a draw during regulation time. In the decisive tie-breaker, Indian Railways emerged victorious with a final score of 3-1, sealing their dominance and lifting the championship trophy.

Two players stood out in the tournament for their exceptional performance:

Atuldeep was declared the Man of the Match for his key contributions during the final.

Amritpal Singh was honored as the Player of the Tournament for his consistent excellence and skillful play throughout the competition.

Celebrations and Honours

The closing ceremony was a ceremonial blend of military tradition and sporting celebration. Air Marshal PK Ghosh presented trophies, medals, and cash prizes to the top-performing teams. The winning team, Indian Railways, received a cash award of Rs 3,00,000, while the runners-up, Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala, were awarded Rs 2,00,000. Additionally, prominent international hockey players were felicitated during the ceremony, recognizing their valuable contributions to the sport and their participation in fostering global camaraderie.

Promoting a Culture of Excellence

This tournament is more than just a competition—it is a tribute to the IAF’s deep-rooted belief in holistic development through sports. It also provides a platform for athletes from military and civilian backgrounds to come together and celebrate the spirit of the game. The annual hockey tournament stands as a symbolic bridge between the armed forces and the broader sporting community, encouraging young players to strive for greatness.

As the curtain falls on another successful edition, the legacy of Marshal Arjan Singh continues to echo through the cheers of the stadium, inspiring future athletes and reaffirming the Indian Air Force's commitment to nurturing talent and sportsmanship across the nation.