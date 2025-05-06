Maharashtra Gears Up for Large-Scale Civil Defence Mock Drills Amid Tensions
A comprehensive civil defence mock drill involving over 10,000 volunteers is set to take place across 10 districts in Maharashtra. This simulation aligns with the Ministry of Home Affairs' directives amid mounting India-Pakistan tensions. It aims to enhance emergency preparedness and public awareness for potential crisis situations.
A large-scale civil defence mock drill is scheduled in Maharashtra, encompassing 16 locations across 10 districts on May 7, following directives from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). This marks a significant exercise in preparedness amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, officials reported on Tuesday.
The mock drill will engage over 10,000 participants, including civil defence volunteers, National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets, and Home Guard volunteers. Designed as part of a nationwide initiative, the exercise aims to evaluate the state's readiness to handle emergencies, with sensitive locations such as Tarapur's atomic power plant and densely populated areas like Mumbai and Pune included.
Authorities urge citizens not to panic, emphasizing that the mock drill is a simulation intended to educate and prepare the public for possible war-like situations. The exercise will commence at 4 pm with a siren alert, involving coordinated efforts from civil defence, the fire brigade, paramedics, and various state departments.
