Gaza Under Siege: A Humanitarian Crisis Deepens

Israel's plan to intensify its military campaign in Gaza has raised alarm among residents already enduring hardship from prolonged conflict. The operation aims to displace residents further and control aid, sparking fears and deepening the humanitarian crisis.

After a brief period of respite during a ceasefire, residents like Aya from Gaza City face renewed threats of displacement and violence. The situation has worsened, with airstrikes targeting civilians, including women and children staying in shelters.

Amidst these developments, food scarcity becomes more acute, with supplies dwindling and prices skyrocketing. The international community and humanitarian organizations have voiced concern, urging a cessation of hostilities for the safety and well-being of all inhabitants.

(With inputs from agencies.)