Gaza Under Siege: A Humanitarian Crisis Deepens

Israel's expanded offensive in Gaza has led to severe humanitarian issues, displacing residents and limiting access to aid. Many Gazans face food shortages, hardships, and fear of indefinite displacement. The United Nations has condemned the situation, while Israel maintains its stance.

Updated: 07-05-2025 03:12 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 03:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israel's plan to intensify its military campaign in Gaza has raised alarm among residents already enduring hardship from prolonged conflict. The operation aims to displace residents further and control aid, sparking fears and deepening the humanitarian crisis.

After a brief period of respite during a ceasefire, residents like Aya from Gaza City face renewed threats of displacement and violence. The situation has worsened, with airstrikes targeting civilians, including women and children staying in shelters.

Amidst these developments, food scarcity becomes more acute, with supplies dwindling and prices skyrocketing. The international community and humanitarian organizations have voiced concern, urging a cessation of hostilities for the safety and well-being of all inhabitants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

