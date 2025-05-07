Left Menu

U.S. and China Prepare for Economic Dialogues Amid Ongoing Tariff Tensions

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer will meet China's top economic official in Switzerland to potentially negotiate President Trump's tariffs. Vice Premier He Lifeng is likely involved. The discussions aim to rebalance trade relations amid ongoing tariff tensions between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-05-2025 04:09 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 04:09 IST
U.S. and China Prepare for Economic Dialogues Amid Ongoing Tariff Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an effort to address escalating trade tensions, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer are set to engage with China's top economic official in Switzerland this week. This diplomatic meeting marks an initial step toward negotiations surrounding U.S. President Donald Trump's aggressive tariff policies on Chinese imports.

The meeting comes at a crucial time, as Vice Premier He Lifeng, recognized as China's chief trade negotiator, is expected to represent Beijing's interests. This development has already stirred financial markets, with U.S. futures rising after the announcement. Talks in Switzerland will also include a discussion with Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter on trade reciprocity.

Despite the potential for dialogue, both nations remain entrenched in a tit-for-tat tariff dispute, with the U.S. imposing 145% tariffs and China responding in kind. As Secretary Bessent expressed hopes for rebalancing the international economic system, the meetings in Geneva may set the stage for easing tensions but stop short of immediate negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalation in Red Sea: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemeni Port

Escalation in Red Sea: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemeni Port

 Global
2
Tragedy Off San Diego Coast: Suspected Migrant Smuggling Attempt Turns Fatal

Tragedy Off San Diego Coast: Suspected Migrant Smuggling Attempt Turns Fatal

 Global
3
Dollar's Decline: Impact of Tariffs on Global Currencies

Dollar's Decline: Impact of Tariffs on Global Currencies

 Global
4
Netanyahu's 'Intensive' Plan: The Fate of Gaza Hangs in Balance

Netanyahu's 'Intensive' Plan: The Fate of Gaza Hangs in Balance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025