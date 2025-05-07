U.S. and China Prepare for Economic Dialogues Amid Ongoing Tariff Tensions

In an effort to address escalating trade tensions, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer are set to engage with China's top economic official in Switzerland this week. This diplomatic meeting marks an initial step toward negotiations surrounding U.S. President Donald Trump's aggressive tariff policies on Chinese imports.

The meeting comes at a crucial time, as Vice Premier He Lifeng, recognized as China's chief trade negotiator, is expected to represent Beijing's interests. This development has already stirred financial markets, with U.S. futures rising after the announcement. Talks in Switzerland will also include a discussion with Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter on trade reciprocity.

Despite the potential for dialogue, both nations remain entrenched in a tit-for-tat tariff dispute, with the U.S. imposing 145% tariffs and China responding in kind. As Secretary Bessent expressed hopes for rebalancing the international economic system, the meetings in Geneva may set the stage for easing tensions but stop short of immediate negotiations.

