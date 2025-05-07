Myanmar Junta Extends Ceasefire Amidst Earthquake Aftermath

Myanmar's ruling junta has officially extended a temporary ceasefire until May 31 to facilitate reconstruction efforts after a devastating earthquake in March, which claimed the lives of at least 3,700 residents and wreaked havoc on the nation, according to state media reports released on Wednesday.

The regime initially declared a ceasefire in early April, just days following the catastrophic March 28 earthquake, aligning this move with similar actions taken by anti-junta armed groups to prioritize relief operations.

However, reports indicate that despite the ceasefire declaration, military airstrikes and artillery attacks have persisted in some regions of Myanmar, raising concerns about the ongoing conflict within the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)