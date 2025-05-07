Myanmar Junta Extends Ceasefire Amidst Earthquake Aftermath
Myanmar's junta has extended a ceasefire to May 31 to aid reconstruction after a March earthquake that killed at least 3,700 people. State media reported ongoing military actions despite the ceasefire, originally announced in early April to focus on relief efforts following the devastating quake.
Myanmar's ruling junta has officially extended a temporary ceasefire until May 31 to facilitate reconstruction efforts after a devastating earthquake in March, which claimed the lives of at least 3,700 residents and wreaked havoc on the nation, according to state media reports released on Wednesday.
The regime initially declared a ceasefire in early April, just days following the catastrophic March 28 earthquake, aligning this move with similar actions taken by anti-junta armed groups to prioritize relief operations.
However, reports indicate that despite the ceasefire declaration, military airstrikes and artillery attacks have persisted in some regions of Myanmar, raising concerns about the ongoing conflict within the country.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Resilience in Ramban: Relief Efforts Continue Amidst Flash Floods
Bridge collapses in Beijing but no casualties reported, AP reports quoting authorities.
Historic Elphinstone Bridge Set for Reconstruction, Traffic Diversions Announced
Ram Mohan Naidu Leads Swift Relief Efforts After Kashmir Terror Attack
Gas Leak Scare at GAIL Plant: Incident Under Control with No Casualties