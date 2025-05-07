Left Menu

Myanmar Junta Extends Ceasefire Amidst Earthquake Aftermath

Myanmar's junta has extended a ceasefire to May 31 to aid reconstruction after a March earthquake that killed at least 3,700 people. State media reported ongoing military actions despite the ceasefire, originally announced in early April to focus on relief efforts following the devastating quake.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-05-2025 07:15 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 07:15 IST
Myanmar's ruling junta has officially extended a temporary ceasefire until May 31 to facilitate reconstruction efforts after a devastating earthquake in March, which claimed the lives of at least 3,700 residents and wreaked havoc on the nation, according to state media reports released on Wednesday.

The regime initially declared a ceasefire in early April, just days following the catastrophic March 28 earthquake, aligning this move with similar actions taken by anti-junta armed groups to prioritize relief operations.

However, reports indicate that despite the ceasefire declaration, military airstrikes and artillery attacks have persisted in some regions of Myanmar, raising concerns about the ongoing conflict within the country.

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

