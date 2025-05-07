Left Menu

Trade Strategy Talks: U.S. and China Meet Amid Escalating Tariff Tensions

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chief Trade Negotiator Jamieson Greer will meet China's economic tsar He Lifeng in Switzerland to discuss trade war resolutions, potentially easing global market disruptions. Discussions aim at tariff reductions and de-escalation amid mounting tensions between the two economic giants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-05-2025 08:12 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 08:12 IST
Trade Strategy Talks: U.S. and China Meet Amid Escalating Tariff Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chief Trade Negotiator Jamieson Greer are set to meet China's economic chief, He Lifeng, in Switzerland this weekend. The scheduled talks could mark the initial step toward alleviating a trade war that has disrupted the global economy, causing market instability.

The meeting announcement on Tuesday from Washington, and later confirmation by Beijing, led to a rise in U.S. equity index futures, bringing much-needed relief to the markets. Asian trades, following suit, saw a positive opening, reflecting optimism over the potential easing of tensions between the two largest economies.

The discussions are expected to encompass tariff reductions and specific product duties removals. This diplomatic engagement follows months of high tensions with the imposition of lofty duties exceeding 100%, posing a significant threat to global trade dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalation in Red Sea: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemeni Port

Escalation in Red Sea: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemeni Port

 Global
2
Tragedy Off San Diego Coast: Suspected Migrant Smuggling Attempt Turns Fatal

Tragedy Off San Diego Coast: Suspected Migrant Smuggling Attempt Turns Fatal

 Global
3
Dollar's Decline: Impact of Tariffs on Global Currencies

Dollar's Decline: Impact of Tariffs on Global Currencies

 Global
4
Netanyahu's 'Intensive' Plan: The Fate of Gaza Hangs in Balance

Netanyahu's 'Intensive' Plan: The Fate of Gaza Hangs in Balance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025