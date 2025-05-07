Left Menu

Ahmed al-Sharaa: Bridging New Beginnings in Europe

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa will visit Paris for his first European trip since Bashar al-Assad's overthrow. He will meet French President Macron to discuss Syria's sovereignty, security, and potential easing of EU and US sanctions to aid Syria's reconstruction efforts.

Updated: 07-05-2025 09:32 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 09:32 IST
Ahmed al-Sharaa

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa is set to visit Paris on Wednesday, marking his first European journey since the fall of Bashar al-Assad. Sharaa aims to gather international backing for efforts to stabilize his country, which has been ravaged by years of civil war.

During his visit, Sharaa will engage in discussions with French President Emmanuel Macron. The agenda includes talks on ensuring Syria's sovereignty and security, minority protection, counter-terrorism measures, and possible sanctions relief. These discussions highlight France's cautious approach given Sharaa's links to Islamist groups like Hayat Tahrir al-Sham.

France has positioned itself as an intermediary in Syria, especially as the US reduces its presence. France sees an opportunity to influence Syria's future, having maintained distance from Assad's regime. The reconstruction of Syria, with costs estimated at over $250 billion, hinges on easing sanctions and restarting economic growth.

