Operation Sindoor: A Strike Against Terrorism

Harshal Lele expressed satisfaction after the Indian Armed Forces conducted Operation Sindoor against terror bases in Pakistan, bringing him closure following the loss of his father and uncles in the Pahalgam attack. The operation targeted nine terrorist locations, leaving surviving victims hopeful for more such actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-05-2025 10:35 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 10:35 IST
After losing his father and two uncles in the Pahalgam terror attack, Harshal Lele found solace with the Indian Armed Forces' Operation Sindoor against Pakistan-based terror bases conducted on Wednesday.

Lele, reflecting on the tragedy witnessed in person on April 22, expressed a sense of closure. 'I am satisfied, my late father would now be at peace,'' he remarked, recounting the merciless ordeal faced by his family.

The operation, targeting nine locations used by terrorists, was seen as a necessary step. Surviving victim Subodh Patil, despite his injuries, also echoed the sentiment, viewing the strike as a tribute to those lost in the attack.

