Trial Drama: Diddy's Defense Claims Domestic Violence

In a high-stakes legal battle, Sean "Diddy" Combs is facing serious charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and prostitution-related counts in a Manhattan federal court. On Friday, his defense team announced their strategy to portray mutual domestic violence between Combs and his ex-girlfriend, Casandra "Cassie" Ventura.

Defense attorney Marc Agnifilo argued that Ventura's alleged history of violence could undermine her credibility as a victim. This comes as Combs, the pioneering figure behind Bad Boy Records, potentially faces decades in prison if found guilty. The prosecution accuses him of using his influence to coerce women into drug-fueled sexual performances.

The trial, expected to last eight weeks, is set to commence with jury selections on Monday. As Combs remains in custody, his attorneys prepare to challenge the credibility of the alleged victims, claiming their testimonies are financially motivated and inconsistent. The court's decision on allowing evidence of mutual violence could significantly impact the proceedings.

