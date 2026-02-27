Left Menu

Justice for Zubeen: Fast-Track Court Sought to Expedite Trial

The Assam government's request for a fast-track court in the Zubeen Garg death case is aimed at ensuring stringent punishment for those responsible. Despite the existing court's proceedings, pressure from Garg's family and supporters influenced this decision. A Special Investigation Team has indicted seven individuals in the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 27-02-2026 13:30 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 13:30 IST
Zubeen Garg
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam government, responding to widespread calls for justice, has requested the Gauhati High Court to establish a fast-track court for the trial of those accused in the death of renowned singer Zubeen Garg. The move is supported by Garg's family, who demand swift and stringent punishment for the accused.

Zubeen Garg's death while swimming in Singapore has been a significant source of public concern, with Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma affirming the necessity of a fast-track court despite satisfaction with the current legal proceedings. The decision reflects the family's push for a rigorous trial process.

A Special Investigation Team from the Assam Police's CID has identified and charged seven individuals in connection with the case. The family's lawyer and supporters express dissatisfaction with the trial's progress and allege potential conspiracies to delay the trial, underscoring the case's sensitive nature.

(With inputs from agencies.)

